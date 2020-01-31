Meet Rohan Shah, the Vicious Cyber Expert in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked

Rohan Shah, whose film Hacked releases next week, has worked across multiple entertainment platforms over the years. From starting with television commercials in 2001 to Firsts- the first-ever web series on Instagram, released this week.

The 25-year-old actor, who is widely known for his stint as the lovable school boy in commercials, television daily soaps, web series and now films too, doesn't remember a time when he was not on the sets. He started his acting career at the age of six and feels he has been raised on the sets.

In a freewheeling chat, Rohan talks about being stereotyped as the affable school boy and coming to terms with it.

"Some time back, I was in a phase, which I think every guy faces, where I felt the need to look my age and didn't want to do this school boy thing anymore. Basically, I wanted to be a 'man'. But then gradually with time I became comfortable with it and realised it's actually my strength. Like, I am 25 and I can act my age and still be a 15-year-old kid."

Rohan features as a vicious hacker in Vikram Bhatt’s new film Hacked, also starring Hina Khan. He said, "They are two amazing people to be with on the sets. With Bhatt Sir, it was like absorbing the philosophies of cinema in his over 38 years of experience, whereas with Hina, it was more friendly and comforting. We were chilling post the shoots. But when on sets, Hina makes sure that there is a professional vibe."

In the psychological thriller, Rohan plays a young boy who falls in love with an older, married girl and gets obsessed with her. When she rejects him, the boy hacks the girl's social media accounts to get revenge.

Absolutely opposite to this is his Instagram web series by Dice Media, Firsts, which celebrates small but significant moments in a relationship, akin to the first time a couple sees each other, the first time they talk, their first telephonic conversation and even their first fight.

Talking about the two contrasting characters, Rohan said, "An actor's characters affect them a great deal. When you are constantly with a character for say 12 hours a day, you are bound to act them in real life. For instance, when I was shooting for Firsts, my friends used to see me and ask why do I look like a happy kid? But when I was shooting for Hacked, I got aggressive and had multiple fallouts with them. After a time, you have to consciously tell yourself that this is not you. But it is also very liberating because one gets to feel all these emotions which probably they cannot come to terms in real life."

However, working across so many mediums and characters, Rohan is scared of the reality show Bigg Boss and the thought of participating in it scares him. "I am an actor, ask me to act anything. While I want people to love me and watch me, I am scared to go to Bigg Boss," he said.

