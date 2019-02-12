English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meet Rupesh Paul, the Person Behind Rahul Gandhi Biopic
It seems to be raining biopics in Indian cinema, especially on influential political leaders. Barely a month into 2019, biopics like The Accidental Prime Minister, Kathanayakudu and Yatra have hit the screens.
Among the biopics under production is one on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Then there are proposed films on Indira Gandhi and J Jayalalithaa.
Now, director Rupesh Paul is coming up with a film on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Titled My Name Is RaGa, the film’s teaser has already been released.
Last time, Paul hit headlines when his film Kamasutra 3D, his most talked about venture till date, released in 2015. He talks about the challenges he faces as an artiste. He said, “Being a writer, you are free, you are not forced to sell it. You need appreciation. You don’t have to recover the cost of making it. The biggest challenge as an artist I felt after becoming a filmmaker from a poet, is that you are accountable and responsible every moment. You are bound to recover the making cost, if not the profits. So you always keep your secret wishes aside and looks for what your audience wishes to watch.”
Paul’s filmography also includes titles like Saint Dracula (2012), What The F (2013) and The Vanishing Act (2015).
Also a poet, Paul entered showbiz with Malayalam movie ‘My Mother’s Laptop’. He then made an English short film ‘You Can’t Step Into the Same River Twice’, which was selected in the Cannes Short Film Festival. However, his diversity brought him to the castle of Count Dracula and he helmed a film titled Saint Dracula (2012), a bilingual in English and Malayalam.
Actually, it was Kamasutra 3D, which was not released in India, that fetched him wider recognition. As per Paul, Kamasutra witnessed the biggest pre-sale for any Indian movie at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 as it was sold in 16 international territories.
Paul Rupesh's other project The Vanishing Act, loosely based on the disappearance of MH 370 flight, was criticised for commercialising sentiments.
After My Name is RaGa, Paul Rupesh’s next project is titled ‘The Great Indian Casino’ which stars Ameesha Patel in the lead.
