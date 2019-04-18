SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Meet Salman Khan As Dashing Navy Officer in New Bharat Poster

The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Bharat' are building anticipation for the film before the trailer releases on April 24.

News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2019, 1:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Meet Salman Khan As Dashing Navy Officer in New Bharat Poster
Image: Salman Khan/ Twitter
Loading...
Salman Khan and team are going full steam ahead with promoting Bharat, a period drama film that unfolds over several decades, starring Salman and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Ever since the first look of Salman, as an old man, was unveiled from the film, the fans can't keep calm over the star's role in it, among other things. Today, the makers released another poster of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which features Salman and Katrina from the film.

The poster (timeline 1985) portrays Salman as a polished officer of the Navy, while he sports a neatly trimmed mustache. He looks dashing having worn tinted aviator sunglasses to complete his suave look. Judging by Salman's still, he's sure to give the rival actors, who have played similar parts in different films, a run for their money.

Katrina, on the other hand, is seen sporting a long, curly hair-do, which makes her look different from any other looks she has pulled-off before. She is dressed in a mustard yellow salwar and a brown hued dupatta to complete her elegant look. She also wears a small black bindi, which makes her look even more adorable.

Salman shared the latest poster from the film on Twitter and wrote, "Meri Mitti. Mera Desh!🙏🏼#BharatKoSalaam."




In another poster that was released on Wednesday, Salman appeared to be a mine field worker/ construction site operator, as he sported a helmet with a light flashing on his forehead. Katrina, in the same poster, was seen in formal attire, hinting she was in-charge of the entire affair that Salman's character was part of.




Zafar has previously worked with Salman and Katrina in the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat is the official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014) and features Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in important roles.

Produced by T-Series and Salman Khan Films, Bharat has been shot in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Malta and is slated to release this Eid on June 5.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram