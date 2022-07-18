Meet Sarbjeet Kaur AKA Sara Khippal, The Social Media Bhangra Sensation

When you have the entire sky to explore, why settle for less? The majority of Dubai-based Sarbjeet Kaur’s time is spent travelling and touching the sky as an air hostess. But even the sky is not the limit for this popular social media star. She is also devoting a significant portion of her attention to pursuing her other dream, which is singing and dancing. Kaur is a skilled and ambitious vocalist who possesses all the necessary qualities to make people like her music.

Sarbjeet co-owns Pure Bhangra, a company for performing artists and famous performers, and also oversees a group of Gidha dancers. Sarbjeet is not only promoting the traditional dance of Punjab through Pure Bhangra but also assisting numerous Punjabi dancers in pursuing their dreams. Similarly, she enjoys singing and has trained in a variety of singing styles.

On social media, she is trending as Sara Khippal. Numerous Punjabis look up to her talent and her dancing videos on social media quickly go viral. A recent video of her dance, uploaded from the YouTube channel of Pure Bhangra has become quite popular nowadays. Take a look, if you still have not come across it.

Earlier, talking to a news portal, she had said, “I grew up being exposed to all genres of music. Everyone in my family enjoys all forms of art and culture. We adore performing arts like painting, dancing, and theatre. I was happiest when I was dancing and singing. I decided to practise singing so that I could one day succeed in the music business. I’m happy to be doing what I love and giving it my all every day.”

