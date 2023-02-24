Zee Studios is back with the most anticipated sequel of Gadar, the film which thrived on its box office run with enormous critical acclaim and redefined the word ‘patriotism’ in the Hindi film industry. The original team is extremely excited to join sets again after 22 years and even happier to welcome some new faces. One of those new artists is actress Simrat Kaur, who will essay the role of Tara Singh, Sunny Deol’s daughter-in-law and Utkarsh Sharma’s wife in the film. As stated in the reports, Simrat has raked in Rs 80,00,000 for this role. Till now, Simrat has played key characters in only 5 films but established her acting credentials in all those projects.

Simrat Kaur embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry with the romantic drama Prematho Mee Karthik, directed by Rishi. While the audience loved her acting and the premise of the film, they criticised the slow pace of the film and overboard sequences. Despite the failure of her debut, Simrat didn’t stop and geared up for her next film Soni, directed by Ivan Ayr. Based on the issue of crimes against women happening in Delhi, this film managed to strike a chord with the audience. Hindustan Times’ review called it one of the finest Hindi films on Netflix which deserved a better launch on the OTT platform. Critics appreciated the director for pointing out the various harsh realities of society, where a woman is constantly made to feel insecure without the presence of a man, or chided for not having children. Simrat played the character of Nishu and won accolades for her work.

There was no turning back for this gem of an actress thereafter. She went on to display her versatile range as an actress in films like Parichayam, Dirty Hari and Bai Ji Kuttange. Her last film Bai Ji Kuttange, a typical Punjabi romantic comedy, was a huge success amongst the cine buffs for its gripping storyline and charismatic performances. Despite nothing novel in storyline, the audience applauded how the slapstick comedy and the interesting characters were instrumental in entertaining them.

