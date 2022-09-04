Meet Sobhita Dhulipala as Vanathi, the Quick-witted, Courteous Queen from Ponniyin Selvan I

Sobhita Dhulipala is making her Tollywood debut with Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan I. The actress has time and again proved her prowess on the big screen and small. Her fans always look forward to all her releases they couldn’t be more thrilled to watch her grow and glow in the new characters she chooses to play.

The actress has now shared the first look of her most awaited film Ponniyin Selvan I. She wrote, “Quick-witted, courteous and so much more than what meets the eye! Presenting @sobhitad as Vanathi! #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing. In theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada! #ManiRatnam @arrahman @madrastalkies @lyca_productions @tips”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Well, nothing could be more compelling to watch the actress play new roles as she makes her Tamil debut with Maniratnam’s PS1. We are all set to see her play the role of Vanathi, a very fine character which will certainly amass her more love. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, ‘Night Manager’ and ‘Made In Heaven 2’.

The magnum opus boasts an ensemble star cast also featuring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj is based on Kalki’s eponymous Tamil novel that was serialised in the 1950s and has remained a sensational success ever since. PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here