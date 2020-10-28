Meet Sunayana Fozdar, the New 'Anjali Bhabhi' in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Actress Sunayana Fozdar, who has replaced Neha Mehta as Anjali Bhabhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, talked about the comparisons with Neha, who played the role for 12 years.

Sunayana said, “Till now I am trying to soak in whatever is happening. I feel so blessed and there is so much gratitude. I have been getting lot of love and it’s so soon for people to accept me, I am surprised. I am very active on social media because I think that is the only way to connect with fans. The reviews that are coming my way are positive. Initially, there were negative reviews and I don’t blame them at all because they are the ardent, loyal fans of TMKOC.”

She further said, “The viewers of TMKOC have the right to tell us what they like and what they don’t. I have said it earlier that I am ready for ‘taliya’ and ‘galiya’. Because they make us. Coin has two sides and I should accept it. I am accepting criticism too. I am trying to get a part of Sunayana in Anjali because I don’t want to copy anyone. I don’t want to mimic anyone. Of course, the character remains the same but a little bit of my personality also comes in the character.”

Talking about the pressure to play Anjali in the show, she said, “There is still certain pressure and that is because of who I am as a person. Every day I go on set, I am very excited, nervous everything about whatever I am doing. So, pressure is there but in a good way. Even after 12 years I see Dilipji (Joshi) in pressure to make a scene better. So, if he is doing this then it is my responsibility to feel that pressure as we have to be good and entertain the audience.”

She also spoke about carrying the character’s name. “That is exactly why I took up the show. How can I deny or go against that. That is the character that I am playing, if people get to know me as Anjali bhabhi that means I am doing a good job. Fans ought to know your personal side also, but I have no qualms in admitting that the credit goes to my character. People know me because I am in TMKOC.”

She added, “The amount of fun I have off-screen can make one episode. We all get along well and I think it is also about the person that you are. We are taking each day as it comes. We are not making effort as such to get along, which is the best part.”

The show has been successfully running for more than a decade now. “The main credit goes to the audiences. Also, the dedication of the team is unbeatable till date. Asit sir, the kind of interest he still takes is almost like the first day of the shoot. He is not like ‘itna time ho gaya toh kuch bhi chalega’, that is not how he goes about. He is personally involved in every single creative decision.”