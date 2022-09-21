Meet The Adorable New Member on Sets of Marathi Show Jeev Majha Guntala

Marathi television show Jeev Majha Guntala has made a special place in the hearts of many viewers with its simple yet impactful storyline. The serial stars Yogita Chavan as Antara and Saurabh Choughule as Malhar Khanvilker in key roles. Fans love the equation between Antara and Malhar in the show.

Recently, the arrival of another new member on the sets of the Jeev Majha Guntala serial has created a stir on social media. An account named Cineflix Marathi that shares regular updates on the happenings in the Marathi industry revealed the new “friend” of on-screen characters Antara and Malhar.

Much to the excitement of fans, the new member turned out to be none other than an adorable doggo. “Antara & Malhar’s new friend – Queen,” read the Instagram post.

The pictures showed Saurabh holding a cute little labrador pup in his hands. His co-star Yogita seemed delighted to see the canine and flashed a happy smile. In the following few snaps, it appeared that both the co-stars had a blast showing affection to the cute little lab.

Saurabh also let Antara hold the canine in her arms. He later reshared one of the pictures on his own Instagram space. “Antara and Malhar’s new girlfriend,” he captioned the picture. The snaps also indicated that Yogita and Saurabh were having an outdoor shoot.

Fans and animal lovers couldn’t contain their excitement upon seeing the four-legged pup. They outpoured their love for the canine by adding strings of hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Jeev Majha Guntala revolves around the story of a hardworking girl Antara. She drives an auto-rickshaw and pursues her studies at the same time to support her family. However, Antara lands in trouble after she is forced to marry a man, Malhar, whom she dislikes. Jeev Majha Guntala is currently airing on Colors Marathi.

