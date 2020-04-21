Meet the Apple of Our Eye: Raghu Ram Shares First Pics of Son Rhythm

Actor and television host Raghu Ram on Monday shared some adorable pictures of his son Rhythm on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. Although the reality show producer keeps teasing his fans with the picture of his baby boy, he made sure his face was hidden. This is the first time that he gave his fans a glimpse of his son.

In the pics, Raghu is seen flashing a big smile with his wife Natalie Di Luccio as they pose happily with Rhythm.

“Teri chhoti si duniya mein, Sabse badaa tera Papa. Teri har museebat ke, Aage khada tera Papa. Teri nanhi si mutthi mein, Samaa jaaye tera Papa. Tu roye toh tu hi bataa, Kahaan jaaye tera Papa?! ...... Meet the apple of our eye, The tune of our song, The Rhythm of our life. #ProudParents #LittleRhythm @nataliediluccio,” he wrote in the caption of the pics.

The producer-actor married Canadian origin singer Natalie De Luccio in Goa in December 2018. The couple got married in a traditional south-Indian style. The lovebirds welcomed their first child, a baby boy in January this year.

Raghu shared the first glimpse on his son in an Instagram post on January 10, with an adorable poem explaining the meaning behind his name. "I am Rhythm. I was born at the moment of creation. I permeate the universe... I am global. Nay, I am Cosmic."

