Meet The Dance Coach Behind Disha Patani and Nidhhi Agerwal's Viral Videos

Remember the latest trending dance video on social media featuring Disha Patani? Wondering who taught her those killer moves? It's Mumbai based celebrity dance coach and instructor Dimple Kotecha. Not just Disha, Dimple has been offering personalised training lessons to Yami Gautam, Nidhhi Agerwal and Alaya F to name a few as these actresses try to stay a cut above the rest in their respective film careers.

"Learning how to dance ahead of your launch or even if you are relatively new has become a pre-requisite. Everyone you see out there is gorgeous and super fit. They take acting classes, and gymnastics and dance too comes under that umbrella. It's an art, a skill that you must know because Bollywood certainly requires that," says Dimple as she details the huge shift in the way a dance performance is choreographed for the screen in contemporary times and how the prep happens beforehand.

"Bollywood as we know it has changed. Earlier, there used to be those simple ‘thumkas’, lyrical moves and expressions. Now you have to do eight steps every two seconds. The youth and the audience wants you to keep up with these new upgrades and styles. Then there are dance films being made as well. So, it is important that you stay on top of your game. I come in at a time where I can detect flaws in my students, be their comfort zone and figure out how a dance step can look good on them so that they don't need to figure that out on a set. I would love them to be able to understand their bodies, their muscles and the nuances and be comfortable will all kinds of choreography. Then when they go on a set, they can deliver and make every dance move their own," shares Dimple who runs a home studio in Mumbai.

Dimple-Disha: The Deadly Dancing Duo

Dimple is all praise for Disha. Their dance videos have been breaking the internet for long. "She (Disha) changed my career graph and put me on the map as a personal trainer. We met on the set of a TVC shoot in 2017 where I had to teach her ballet in an hour. After that rehearsal and a two day shoot we started training together. We ended up doing some videos that she put up on Instagram. That started my journey in personal training," says Dimple.

Their partnership is mutually beneficial. "She pushes me to keep learning and growing. I train abroad every year because she keeps pushing the bar higher to experiment with choreography and tells me to keep finding newer and more difficult things that are happening in life. She does not take her ability to be able to do choreography for granted. She is very knowledgeable about what suits her, be it outfit styling or how she is supposed to look or what kind of songs we do. She is very hard working and we train on her free days." adds Dimple.

On Preparing Newbie Alaya F Ahead of Her debut

Actress Alaya F met Dimple before her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. "Two years ago when I met her, she was a clean slate. My fresh project. She has learnt everything from pointing her feet to angling of her face and what looks good on her. She has discovered herself and grown in the dance arena in this journey with me," says Dimple.

Dimple's Favourite Dance Routine is with Nidhhi Agerwal

"I met her (Nidhhi) when she had not been launched yet. She is a very sexy woman and around her I become more confident as a dancer. When I choreograph for her, it is a lot of fun since I do what comes naturally to me. It is not very customised as we both have the same body language and the way we execute. What you see as a routine is a very flamboyant version of who we are. That aside, we are both very introvert and simple women. It's quick classes with her. We create choreography whenever she is not in the South and it is out in 2-3 days," says Dimple.

On Making Dance Videos for Social Media

"It depends on the style you are doing and the student you are doing it with. If it is something familiar and for fun it takes slightly shorter time as opposed to something new. Today, because of social media, sometimes we do classes just to make a video. When my students have learnt how to dance, videos usually happen quickly. We plan over a coffee session and figure out what song we want to do and how we want to do it. Post that, it can take a week for it to come together but sometimes it may take a little longer if we are doing a new style or genre."

Dimple on Her Other Celebrity Collaborations

In Bollywood, Dimple has worked with Ileana D'Cruz, Varun Dhawan, Pulkit Samrat, Yami Gautam and Sunny Leone too. Her upcoming projects see her teaching Sara Ali Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Dimple deems Taapsee as a terrific dancer. "She has trained when she was younger. She needs to do a dance film, she is that good."

She dubs Sara a 'bundle of energy', adding, "There is so much vivaciousness around her. She can make any dance step come alive. She won't let anything be imperfect. I see a bright future for her."