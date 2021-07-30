EXCLUSIVE | Bigg Boss OTT: Singer Neha Bhasin Revealed as First Official Contestant

After Bigg Boss makers confirmed they would be going digital with the show this year, giving it a fresh new take, whispers and rumours began to swirl. After much speculation about who would host, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was announced as the brand new anchor for the Bigg Boss OTT. And, now the makers have revealed their first housemate for the web version of Bigg Boss and it’s none other than popular singer Neha Bhasin who already looks set to stir things up in the house. With this edition promising a mixture of social media influencers and popular celebrity faces, it will certainly provide some of the explosive moments that fans of the show have become used to over recent years.

Neha is a singer and songwriter popularly known for her playback work in Bollywood. Her notable work includes Dhunki, Chashni, Dil Diyan Gallan, Jag Ghoomeya, Swag Se Swagat and many more. She has also sung songs in Tamil and Telugu languages. She was a part of an all-girls singing band called Viva, which also comprised of Seema Ramchandani, Pratichee Mohapatra, Mahua Kamat and Anushka Manchanda. Neha married her longtime beau, music composer Sameer Uddin in 2016.

Neha has been zanily exploding conventions around female singers in the country by channelising her anger into her songs and expressing her unapologetic and unabashed opinions on social media about the treatment of women in society. She recently made headlines when she bared her heart out on the stage of the Indian Pro Music league and talked about overcoming rejections that she was subjected to over the years because of her dressing sense. The singer revealed that she was slut-shamed and judged on the basis of her clothes and was once even asked to get off the stage for “wearing shorts". The singer had also shared the emotional moment on her Instagram account by writing, “The length of a woman’s dreams cannot be measured by her clothes, her body, forced pretentious morality. Her dreams are pure and seamless like the deep blue sky."

Neha had her breakthrough in Bollywood with the ‘Kuch Khaas’ song from the 2007 film Fashion. She also participated in the fifth season of the celebrity dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She also acted in a 2012 Indian dark comedy-action Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi, which also featured Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey. Neha is quite popular in the independent music scene and also has her own record label by the name of 5amaudio, under which she has produced songs like Sasse Puttar, Chitta Kukkad, Madhaniyan and Taara.

Whilst the makers are remaining tight-lipped on the full lineup, the rumour mill has been set into overdrive. Actor Divya Agarwal looks set to head for her stint on the show, alongside another popular celebrity Ridhima Pandit who is also rumoured to be appearing on the show. Divya had earlier appeared on Bigg Boss as a guest when she had entered the house to meet her then-boyfriend Priyank Sharma on the 11th season.

