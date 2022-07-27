Meet the Girl Who Makes Actress Rutuja Bagwe Reel Anywhere Anytime

Rutuja Bagwe is a prominent face in the Marathi film and television Industry. She is also quite active on social media and shares photos and videos to stay connected with her fans. Meanwhile, the actress has shared a cute dance video with her best friend Ashwini Kasar on social media.

In the reel, the duo is seen dancing to Shreya Ghoshal’s popular song Barso Re near a waterfall. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “This girl makes me REEL anywhere anytime. But I love her so much.” She also used hashtags like a sister from another mother, sister selfie, sister forever, and more. Seeing the reel her fans went crazy. As one of them wrote “Very very beautiful” while another one wrote “So lovely”. The post was appreciated by her fans and it received 41.5 k views on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rutuja Bagwe / ऋतुजा बागवे (@rutuja_bagwe)



Earlier, too, Rutuja shared a dance video with her BFF. In the video, Rutuja, Ashwini, and Dhawal Pokle are seen dancing to Mohit Chauhan’s song Matargashri. The actresses were seen twinning in Deepika Padukone’s Tamasha look, a blue denim dress with a white kissing print half shirt. Rutuja captioned the video, “TAMASHA time with my dear ones.” The reel was well-liked by the fans of both and it got 421k views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rutuja Bagwe / ऋतुजा बागवे (@rutuja_bagwe)



Rutuja made her breakthrough on the small screen with the series Nanda Saukhya Bhare in 2018. The series also starred Reshma Shinde. She also appeared in other TV shows like Hya Gojirwanya Gharat, Swamini, Mangalsutra, Tu Majha Saangaati, and Chandra Aahe Sakshila.

She made her big screen debut with the Marathi film Shaheed Bhai Kotwal in 2020. The movie starred Ashutosh Patki and Nishigandha Wad in pivotal role. Apart from this, Rituja has been honoured with twelve prestigious awards for her notable performance in the play Ananya.

Ashwini Kasar was recently seen in the serial Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta on Star Pravha.

