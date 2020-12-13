Meet These Six Social Media Stars Who Made Our lockdown a Little Bit Better in 2020

Had it not been for social media, the 2020 pandemic would have been quite more stressful. With the presence of TikTok (which has been banned in India), Instagram, Twitter we had some of the most wholesome content in 2020. From TikTok user Nathan Apodaca’s video of riding a longboard and drinking juice with the song “Dreams” playing in the background to Sarah Cooper lip-syncing to Donald Trump’s statements, it was entertaining feel-good content like this that kept our spirits high.

Let us take a look at some of the lockdown stars of 2020:

American TikTok user Nathan Apodaca was going to work on September 25 when his SUV’s battery ran out. To cover the rest of the distance to work Apodaca grabbed his skateboard, his large bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice and recorded his journey as he coasted through the highway lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” The video was an instant hit and received over eleven million views on Instagram.

The year belonged to 16-year-old Charli D'Amelio who is the literal queen of TikTok after she became the first TikTok star to surpass 100 million followers on the platform. Her talent? Well choreographed dance moves that are all required for 15-second videos on TikTok. Charli also has over 34.9 million followers on Instagram.

Eshna Kutty, the girl who showed the world how hoops can be used flawlessly even wearing a Saree. 24-year-old Eshna’s Instagram video went viral after she performed to AR Rahman’s Genda Phool wearing a saree, sneakers, and moving her hoop effortlessly. Kutty uses her platform to show how a woman can also be a hula-hoop artist and show off her talent wearing a saree and Puma shoes. She also wanted to promote Indian hoopers who are very few in number but are gradually increasing. With the myriad diversities in culture and even sarees, Kutty wishes to add a unique twist to the global art form.

Niharika Nm is a south Indian social media star who made our lockdown a little bit easier with her candid comedy. The 23-year-old creator who gets up to 8 million views is known for her relatable rant-style comedy videos.

Another Instagram celebrity who made our lockdown blues go away was Vishnu Kaushal, a 23-year-old content creator with more than 388,000 followers. Vishnu uses his ranting talent on a platform like Instagram after a video of him venting about the most annoying questions people ask about quarantine landed 1.5 million views.

Who knew lip-syncing US President Donald Trump’s absurd statements could be this fun. But American comedian Sarah Cooper showed us and made our days with her entertaining expressions and sublime talent.

Other breakout social media stars included 'Grey and Mama,' Yashraj Mukhate, Cooter the cat, The Mermaid Scales, Sakshi Sindwani among many others.