Meet Ujwala Jog, Who Plays Lali Maushi in Tu Tevha Tashi

Ujwala Jog, who plays Lali Maushi’s character in Tu Tevha Tashi, has garnered a significant amount of praise for her role. Lali Maushi is relentlessly trying to get Saurabh and Anamika married.

Ujwala has worked in several Marathi serials and films until now. She was most recently seen in the film Pawankhind wherein she played the role of Bayobai Deshpande. The film, written and directed by Digpal Lanjekar, was a stellar success.

Besides this film, Ujwala was also a part of several other hit ventures like the ad film Apne Apne Rishton Ki Boli. This advertisement was directed by Ishwar Singh Mucchal. Apne Rishton Ki Boli advertisement was released on the occasion of Diwali. The ad film was much appreciated.

Ujwala also starred in the TV series Hum Bane Tum Bane, Asambhav and Rishte-Naate. She has made her debut in the industry with the TV series Rishte-Naate. Ujwala enacted the character of Shubhra Adinath Shastri’s mother in Asambhav. She enacted Sudha Narayan Bane’s character in Hum Bane Tum Bane. Film Hee Porgi Kunachi was a milestone in her career. This film narrated the story of a girl who is rejected many times due to her weight.

Talking about Ujwala’s personal life, she is married to famous Marathi actor Anant Jog. Anant Jog has acted in many hit projects like Sarkar, Singham and others. Anant will be seen in the films Respect and Adrushya. Their daughter Kshitee Jog is also a famous actor and producer.

On the work front, Kshitee was seen in Pawankhind enacting Badi Begum’s character. Kshitee will also be a part of the short film Gajra and Sunny. Ujwala’s son-in-law Hemant Dhome is also a famous actor, director and producer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.