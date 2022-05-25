Meet Upasana Konidela's 'Constant Companion'

Upasana Konidela is back at home after testing negative for COVID-19 last week. After resting for a long time, she is all set to take a drive in her new car. The entrepreneur recently bought an Audi E Tron. Calling it her ‘constant companion’, she has shared a video of her new car on Instagram.

The luxurious purchase surely has made head turns and the fans have filled her comments section with congratulatory messages.

The businesswoman is highly active on social media and often shares her views and candid moments with her fans. Apart from being Ram Charan’s wife, she has created an identity for herself. Recently, she shared her thoughts on cyberbullying during an event. Her powerful words motivated everyone and highlighted an important issue once again.

Recently, she attended her close friend and singer Kanika Kapoor’s wedding in London. The wedding that caught the eyes for all the right reasons was a special day for Upasana as her friend was breaking stereotypes by tying the knot for the second time. Congratulating and summing up her festive time on the occasion, she has posted a group of pictures from the ceremony.

In the first photo, Upasana can be seen posing in a yellow dress with Baby Doll singer Kanika. In the next one, close friends hug each other. Penning a heartfelt note for her friend, Upasana wrote, “Special relationships to be cherished forever. Wedding highlights: Yuvi walks his mom down the aisle (sic), Sam & Ayaana’s heartfelt (sic), the beautiful song composed by the bride for Gautam (sic), and the warmth and grace of the hosts and their family (sic). I can go on and on. So happy for Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani. This is truly a match made in heaven. Lots of love.”

On the professional front, Upasana is not just an entrepreneur but a writer too. Along with being the Vice Chairperson of Apollo Life, she holds the post of Editor-in-Chief at B Positive Magazine as well.

