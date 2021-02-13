Meet Vaibhav Rekhi Who is Reportedly Getting Married to Dia Mirza on Feb 15

Actress Dia Mirza is reportedly getting married to Vaibhav Rekhi, who is a Mumbai-based businessman. According to multiple media reports, the actress will tie the knot with Vaibhav on February 15 in an intimate ceremony. It's going to be a simple home wedding with only a few family members and close friends in attendance, reports Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Vaibhav Rekhi is a businessman who lives in Mumbai's posh Pali Hill area. He was previously married to a yoga and lifestyle coach, Sunaina Rekhi, according to The Siasat Daily. They have a daughter together as well. As per reports, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav bonded during the lockdown. The two also follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza was earlier married to Sahil Sangha. The two announced their separation in 2019 via social media. A joint statement signed by both Dia and Sahil said they would continue to maintain a cordial rapport even after their split: "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other." Dia Mirza and her long-time business partner Sahil Sangha had tied the knot in October 2014 after dating for several years.