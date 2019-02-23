Meet Vivian Fernandes, the Real Gully Boy and Inspiration Behind Ranveer Singh's Film

He was a celebrity in his own right even before Gully Boy released but the Zoya Akhtar directorial has added considerably to the legend surrounding Divine—Mumbai’s home-grown star rapper.With India currently grooving to his music, Vivian Fernandes (his real name) is on an all-time high. Here, he talks about the film, its impact, his new initiative Gully Gang Entertainment, his first album Kohinoor and a lot more.When Zoya first came and met us, I thought she was sceptical whether she was going to make the movie or not, I was sceptical about it but now that she’s made it and it’s showing everywhere, mast lag raha hai. Sab logo ko mazza bhi aa raha hai ye movie dekh ke. People are calling me and saying they love the film. Now that it’s released, I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.Everything happened in front of me. When Zoya was starting the script, she spoke to me, hung out, came for our shows. I was also deeply involved in the film’s music. Dub (Sharma; rapper) and I had made Apna Time Aayega two years ago. It was a different song then—Sabka Time Ayega. Then there’s Azadi and Doori, which Javed Akhtar had written as a poem and I converted into a rap song. And Meri Gully Mein, which is very special to me because it was our first song and Zoya had already thought of using it in the movie.I’m more than happy. I watched it on the same day as it released. Mujhe maza aaya kyuki sirf rap ko attention nahi dia. The film’s story is pretty great too. They all did a fantastic job. For me, Siddhant and Vijay Varma’s performances stood out because they’re new guys and I had never seen anything by them before.It’s just bits and parts. Every guy from Bombay will feel like this film is based on him. Considering where we come from, we all have gone through what’s shown in the film. The whole dad angle that’s been used—I know a lot of guys who have lived it. The entire rap scene was very inspiring because our song Mere Gully Mein sparked up the whole scene and got so much talent out.No. For instance, Azadi is not a direct shot at anyone. A lot of political parties are using the song to promote their campaign but I don’t support any of them. It’s Dub Sharma’s song, which he’d released two years ago. The verses I have written are what I have felt all my life since I was a child.I just want it to open more doors for newcomers and young artists like me who have a dream and want to do something with their art. With Gully Boy, the platform is now going to get bigger for independent music in general and not just hip-hop.It was a lot of fun because Ebro Darden—the guy who interviewed me is very influential in the global hip-hop scene. I was in America for the first time. I watched Gully Boy there only. I wanted to watch it alone but people recognised me even there.Divine with Ebro Darden. (Image: Apple)It’s not a school. We cannot teach anyone how to rap. It’s a platform that I always wanted to create for guys like me who want to do something with music.If you have good music out there I’ll surely know because I constantly keep looking for what is happening in the scene. Keep putting out your songs and I’ll know.I used to listen a lot of Nas, Tupac, Big L and Rakim. In the Indian hip-hop scene currently, I like the groups Avrutti and 7 Bantaiz—they are really good.I used to write gospel rhymes when I was in school. Since then the name has stuck with me and I never changed it.I wait. I don’t force myself to write. It’s a lot more fun if it comes to you naturally. It’s important for it to come organically. That also gives you room to grow as a writer.I like Jungli Sher, Farak and there is this new song NY Se Mumbai with Nas and Naezy. I am listening to it a lot these days.It was the best feeling in the world. He’s been the most influential hip-hop artist in my life. So it was like an award that I never got. Maza aaya.It’s about all that has happened with me and what I have learnt in the last 10 years. There are some stories of my childhood too. Since it is my first album, it is going to be a very personal one.I have not yet decided on a number yet but there will be more than eight and less than 11.I don’t want to be used just as a filler. I don’t feel like I belong because we have our own thing going on. But if there is an opportunity like Gully Boy—a film that’s so very related to rap and hip-hop and it makes sense for me to be there.Not at all. Being authentic is being yourself whether you come from a gully or not. You need to talk about your life, whatever it is—studying in a good school, working in a good office or hanging out with stars. There is nothing wrong with it. Being authentic is being yourself.Yes, because that’s who I am and that’s what I want to promote. There is no fun in hurling abuses in your songs. That’s not my style.It’s number 1 in the whole world right now. It’s my life. It’s my teacher that I never had.