Meezaan Jaaferi Calls Rumoured Girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda 'Attractive,' Says He is 'Available'

Javed Jaaferi’s son Meezaan made a promising debut in 2019 with Malaal. The project also marked the debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal. A remake of the Tamil film 7G Rainbow Colony, Malaal was received well by the audiences and critics alike. Earlier, he had also worked as an assistant director in Bhansali’s Padmavat. Sharmin and Meezaan have also turned assistant directors for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Meezaan recently wooed his fans with Hungama 2 on Disney+ Hotstar, which boasted of amazing performers like Paresh Rawal, Shila Shetty, Pranitha Subhash, Ashutosh Rana, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav. The star kid surely seems to be on a roll with such great projects.

But the actor often makes headlines for his personal life. In an interview with Zoom, he admitted to being single. His sister Alaviaa and he were a part of Zoom’s By Invite Only Season 2. He also said that Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is one of those friend’s of Alaviaa that he is also close to. He further added that he finds Navya “attractive." During the interview, Alaviaa was asked about Meezaan dating her friends and she said, “I am ok with Meezaan dating my friends." Meezaan also said that he is “available".

When questioned about what he finds attractive in women, the Malaal star replied that a toned and fit body grabs his attention. Meanwhile, the actor is grabbing quite some attention for his latest project. The star has been compared to talented stalwarts like Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh — both of whom have carved a niche for themselves in the film industry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here