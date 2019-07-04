Meezaan Jaaferi Denies Rumours of Dating Navya Naveli Nanda, Says 'We are Friends'

Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Malaal that releases tomorrow, has opened up on dating rumours with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, saying they are only "friends".

"There is no relationship. We are friends, and friends also have a relationship. It's not always a boyfriend and girlfriend thing. Just because we get papped outside the theatre leaving with friends, it does not mean we are dating," Meezaan said on a chat show while promoting his forthcoming film.

But when the show's anchor played a quick game with Meezaan and asked him who he would like to kill, marry and hook-up with, between Navya, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, the debutante chose Navya for marriage, Sara for a hook-up and decided to kill Ananya.

Photos of Meezaan and Shweta Bachchan's daughter exiting a theatre together went viral last year, sparking link-up rumours. When he was asked when he will admit to his relationship, he said, "Why will I admit it when there is no relationship?"

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Meezaan had revealed why he hid his face in the viral photos with Navya. "We used to study together in New York and the photograph that went viral showed us going for a movie. I had covered my face because I did not want social media exposure at that time," he had said.

Meezan appeared on Zoom's show By Invite Only along with his co-star Sharmin Segal, who is the niece of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, Malaal has Meezaan playing a Marathi-speaking brash young man with nativist feelings, while Sharmin is from the Hindi-speaking North Indian community. Though they are supposed to be at loggerheads, love blossoms between the two, despite obstacles.

With inputs from IANS.

Follow @News18Movies for more