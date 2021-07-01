Actor Meezaan Jaaferi had been the subject of a romantic link-up with granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda quite a few times. In a recent interview, the 29-year-old opened up on how those rumours affected his day-to-day life and made it awkward for him to visit Navya’s home Jalsa. The actor who made his acting debut in 2019 with Malaal was spotted with Navya on several occasions, which gave rise to the speculations of the two of them dating.

Speaking to The Times of India, Meezan said that due to the rumours and reports, he was put under a tight spot. The actor said that the rumours started while he was promoting his first movie but have now died down. He said that because of him, her name had come up at a lot of places and that was “unfair.” The actor defended Navya’s private life and said that he does not want to include any of her family since talking about someone else at this point of time is quite unfair, said the actor.

Meezaan further mentioned that it became “awkward” for him to enter Bachchan's house Jalsa when he was romantically linked with Navya. The awkwardness was not limited to just Jalsa but at home as well. The young actor said that it became tough for him to face his parents, father and actor Javed Jaaferi and mother Habiba Jaaferi as they started giving him ‘looks’.

Meezaan clarified that he and Navya became friends because his sister, Alaviaa Jaffrey is best friends with the daughter of Shweta Bachchan. The actor told the national daily that Alaviaa and Navya studied together in New York and besides that both their families are in movies which made it more easier for them to strike a friendship.

However, with time the situation passed and Meezaan once again felt like before. The actor did visit Jalsa again as he told the Times of India that the last time he went there was when they hosted a Diwali party which was attended by most of the people from the acting industry. Meezaan described Jalsa as a monument, where one cannot be missed by the paparazzi if they go there.

