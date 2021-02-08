Meezaan Jaaferi Gives Home Tour and Answers Fans' Questions on Instagram Live Session

Actor Meezaan Jaaferi had an interactive live Instagram session with his fans on Sunday. The 29-year-old actor spoke about his upcoming movie Hungama 2 and how lives have been affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the actor held an 18-minute long live session on Instagram where he accepted fan requests to have a one on one chat with him. Meezaan spoke to fans from India and Bangladesh as they complimented his acting and asked him questions regarding his upcoming movie. Meezaan also spoke to one of his fans who has been his ardent follower since his first movie Malaal. The fan from Ahmedabad asked Meezaan when his next movie will come up, to which the actor replied that he hopes that Hungama 2 comes out by summer of 2021.

After a fan's request, Meezaan also shared a sneak peek of his residence. Starting from the view of his balcony, Meezaan showed how he had potted all the plants that were set in there. As he enters inside his room, Meezaan warns that his room is a "mess". He introduces his fans to his younger brother Abbas, who was sitting and preparing to play on his playstation.

The actor also showed off his sneakers collection on the Instagram live session. As he comes back to his balcony, Meezaan sees his sister Alaviaa Jaffrei in the room and asks her if she wants to say hi to his fans via Instagram live. Meezaan's sister was apparently getting ready and declined the request, as he said "Madam abhi tayyar ho rahi hain. (madam is getting ready)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meezaan (@meezaanj)

Son of Bollywood veteran Javed Jaaferi, Meezaan will be soon seen in his second movie Hungama 2, which is a sequel to the Priyadarshan movie Hungama that came out in 2003. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever among others.