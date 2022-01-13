Megan Fox and Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged; See Her Emerald and Diamond Ring

Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged now. The couple announced the good news on their respective Instagram handles on Thursday and revealed that they got engaged on Tuesday. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been together for a while now. They even made jaw-dropping red carpet appearances together at MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards last year. To make the proposal extra special, Machine Gun Kelly designed the engagement ring for Megan with renowned jeweller Stephen Webster. It is a two-stone piece featuring Megan’s birthstone - an emerald – and Machine Gun Kelly’s birthstone - a diamond - interwoven together with double twisting bands. He proposed to her under the same banyan tree, beneath which they 'fell in love.'

Sharing a video of Megan Fox flaunting her engagement ring, Machine Gun Kelly wrote: ‘‘Yes, in this life and every life.’ (engagement ring icon) Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.’

Megan Fox also posted a video of Machine Gun Kelly proposing to her. She wrote: ‘In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood,’ and marked the special date like this: ‘1.11.22.’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s friends from showbiz such as Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and DJ Paul congratulated the couple in the comments section of their respective posts.

Megan Fox is known for her performances in films such as Transformers, Rogue and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.