Megan Mullally To Make West End Debut In 2021

London: “Will & Grace” star Megan Mullally is set to make her West End stage debut in 2021 in a new production of the musical “Anything Goes”. The show will open at London’s Barbican Theatre next summer, with previews beginning from May 8, 2021. The production will close its 15 week-run on August 22, 2021, reported DigitalSpy.

Mullally, who played tactless Karen Walker on the sitcom “Will & Grace”, a role that won her two Emmy Awards, will play nightclub singer Reno Sweeney in “Anything Goes”. The production follows Billy Crocker, a stowaway on board an ocean liner heading from New York to London who is hopelessly in love with heiress Hope Harcourt. Hope is engaged to the stuffy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh but Reno (Mullally) and gangster Moonface Martin (Robert Lindsay) make it their mission to help Billy win over Hope.

Further casting has yet to be announced. The production will be directed by Kathleen Marshall, who previously directed the musical on Broadway and won a Tony Award for her choreography. The classic musical, by Cole Porter and P G Wodehouse, features famous musical numbers including “Anything goes”, “You’re the top” and “I get a kick out of you”.

“It’s bon voyage on the SS America but it’s not all smooth sailing as they head to sea; etiquette is cast-off through the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to find true love. “Their journey proves that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing and dancing sailors, a comical disguise, farcical blackmail, and some timeless good fun!” the synopsis reads.

Mullally has previously starred on Broadway in shows including “Young Frankenstein”, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and “Grease”.