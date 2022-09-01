Megan Thee Stallion Makes a Memorable MCU Debut, Teaches She-Hulk To Twerk; Watch Video

Before we proceed: Warning — Spoilers ahead: The new episode of She-Hulk dropped on Thursday and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were taken by surprise to see Megan Thee Stallion appear in it. The MCU series, which revolves around Jennifer Walters, roped in the American rapper for an impressive cameo and even made her teach the superhero how to twerk.

The third episode of She-Hulk revolved around two cases — one was Walters’ Abomination case, in which she was working towards helping him get parole, while another featured shapeshifting Light Elf from New Asgard as the accused. To give you a little more perspective, fans were introduced to Dennis — an old colleague of Jen Walters who has been duped by a shapeshifting Light Elf from New Asgard. The supernatural being pretended to be Megan Thee Stallon and looted him.

The case was being heard at court and Jen Walters was seen appearing as a witness to help Dennis win against the shapeshifting elf. When the judge declare the elf guilty, Marvel treated fans with a glimpse of Megan. She was seated in the crowd at court and cheering for the judgment. But that wasn’t all. In a mid-credits clip, Megan was seen teaching She-Hulk how to twerk.

The video has now gone viral. Fans were not prepared for the mid-credits scene. Many called the moment iconic and historic. See their reactions below:

This is now in MCU HISTORY…MCU HISTORY 😭👋 pic.twitter.com/2WLq2RnDBv — fandom crunch ✨ THE MIDNIGHTS ERA IS COMING (@FandomCrunch) September 1, 2022

THE BEST POST CREDIT SCENE IN MCU #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/EjQpasiOi7 — tiff hotd era (@midknightsons) September 1, 2022

Literally DIED when it was revealed the real Megan Thee Stallion was in court 💀

pic.twitter.com/9zWAEQ4HFr — fandom crunch ✨ THE MIDNIGHTS ERA IS COMING (@FandomCrunch) September 1, 2022

I DID NOT START THIS EPISODE THINKING I WAS GONNA WATCH SHE HULK TWERK IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/K5cs6y8bJp — Trisha ⧗ (@waltersndanvers) September 1, 2022

This is how the Avengers will defeat Kang…

pic.twitter.com/y1xFHT2bf0 — fandom crunch ✨ THE MIDNIGHTS ERA IS COMING (@FandomCrunch) September 1, 2022

The first three episodes of She-Hulk are now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

