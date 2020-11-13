News18 Logo

Megan Thee Stallion's Debut LP To Release On November 20

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced that her debut album will be out on November 20. The 25-year-old rapper shared the news in a post on Instagram, revealing that her LP has titled "Good News".

Los Angeles: American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced that her debut album will be out on November 20. The 25-year-old rapper shared the news in a post on Instagram, revealing that her LP has titled “Good News”.

“Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet ! “Through this rough a** year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said my official album ‘Good News’ is dropping November 20th,” Stallion wrote alongside the album’s cover photo. The rapper has released a number of successful singles and collaborations this year, including “Girls in the Hood”, “WAP” withCardi Band the “Savage” remix withBeyonce.


  • First Published: November 13, 2020, 14:03 IST
