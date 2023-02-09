The Telugu chat show Nijam With Smita will begin streaming on SonyLiv on February 10. It will be hosted by the pop singer and entrepreneur Smita. The show, which was earlier presented by Dev Katta, will feature significant people from many industries including politics, sports and entertainment. Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is the show’s first guest. In the first episode’s trailer, Chiranjeevi recalls a time when eggs were hurled at him. The promo of the episode is now going viral.

Starting our first episode of #NijamWithSmita with our one and only Megastar Chiranjeevi garu. Topic: Upward Mobility, కష్టే ఫలే @KChiruTweets Nijam from Feb 10th pic.twitter.com/JwKQMZEG34— Smita (@smitapop) February 7, 2023

Talking to host Smita, Chiranjeevi said that he has faced both the love and the ire of the public, being showered with both flowers and eggs. The Megastar was referring to an incident from 2018 when some miscreants threw eggs at him at Narsampet in Warangal district. Chiranjeevi, who was deeply involved in politics at that time, had got a taste of the murkier side of politics when Telangana Rashtra Samiti activities pelted eggs at him when he was in a rally.

Several of the eggs landed on the actor’s face and clothes, and he had to make an unscheduled stop at a school to wash off the mess. The egg attack on him was orchestrated by TRS members when Chiranjeevi refused to voice his opinion on the formation of the Telegenic state issue during the rally. The actor had at that time said, “I thank those who threw eggs at me. Incidents like this will not deter me”.

Chiraneevi’s recently released film Waltair Veerayya has been doing great business, despite receiving mixed to negative reviews. It has been doing better business than Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, with which it had clashed at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here