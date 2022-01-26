Megastar Chiranjeevi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Quarantining at Home with Mild Symptoms

The past few weeks saw many celebrities contracting the Coronavirus, as the Omicron variant continues to be a threat. Just like Bollywood, many South superstars have also tested positive. The latest celebrity to have contracted the virus is megastar Chiranjeevi. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor posted a message on social media, “Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon!"

Chiranjeevi is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Acharya. The film was earlier scheduled to release on January 15 but was delayed due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country. The action-entertainer is now slated to be released on April 1.

Apart from films, for the past few weeks there have been speculations doing rounds that Chiranjeevi is planning to enter politics again. However, the megastar denied any such plans. Taking to Twitter last week, the actor wrote, “Staying away from politics, I will never come back to politics and the legislature."

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi floated his own political party Praja Rajyam in 2008 which was later merged with Indian National Congress. He got elected and took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member in 2012. Later that year, he was sworn in as the Union Minister of State (Independent charge), Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. His tenure as Rajya Sabha member ended in April 2018. Since then he has stayed away from active politics.

He further requested everyone not to broadcast speculations and that he is never going to enter politics again. “Please do not broadcast speculation as news. I want to put a pull stop to this news and discussions for now," Chiranjeevi added in his tweet.

It was also reported that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered him a seat. Reacting to the same, his tweet further read as, “For the betterment of the Telugu film industry, for the survival of the theaters, some media houses are broadcasting the news that the political pulimi is sending me to the Rajya Sabha for the meeting, in a way that misleads the issues discussed with Andhra Pradesh CM Shri YS Jagan Garu. All this is completely baseless."

