In Pics: Megastar Chiranjeevi to Feature in Samantha Akkineni's Talk Show Sam Jam

Megastar Chiranjeevi will be the latest guest on Samantha Akkineni's talk show Sam Jam. The ace actor recorded the show at a studio in Hyderabad on Thursday. The show will be streaming on Aha platform.

Chiranjeevi is the second guest on the show after Vijay Deverakonda. The photos of Chiranjeevi with Samantha from the sets of the show have been going viral since yesterday. The megastar is wearing an olive green blazer which he has teamed up with beige trousers and white round neck shirt. To complete the look, he has worn olive green shoes with blue socks. The host of the show, on the other hand, is wearing a white outfit with pink blazer.

The previous episode featuring Vijay had released on November 13, a day ahead of Diwali. The episode garnered a lot of traction from the audience and has majorly received positive feedback. The aim of the talk show is to have a no filter conversation with the guests. If the rumour mill is to be believed, then the show will also have stars like Allu Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and badminton player Saina Nehwal, among many others.

Meanwhile, Samantha at present has a couple of projects in her kitty. The actress recently finished the shooting of the second season of The Family Man. This will mark her debut in Hindi industry. Apart from that ,she has also signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan and upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

The horror film, on the other hand, is being produced by Sony Entertainment. The movie will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

The actress often keep sharing glimpses from her shoot life, keeping the fans excited about the talk show. She also hosted an episode of the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 in absence of her father-in-law, Nagarjuna Akkineni.