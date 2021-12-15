Megastar Chiranjeevi to Return to Big Screen in 2022 With These 4 Films

Megastar Chiranjeevi fans are in for a big treat as the veteran actor is entering 2022 with back-to-back films. Chiranjeevi has four upcoming movies and all are said to be full paisa vasool.

The actor’s first release of the year is the Telugu film Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. In Acharya, his son Ram Charan will be playing an extended cameo. Chiranjeevi is all set to play the lead role in the socio-political entertainer. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead role opposite Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde opposite Ram Charan. The film will hit theatres on 4 February 2022.

Next is Godfather, the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit movie Lucifer. In the Telugu remake helmed by Mohan Raja, Chiranjeevi is all set to step into Lalettan’s shoes. Jointly bankrolled by Konidela Productions and Super Good Films, SS Thaman has scored music for the film. The crew of the film includes production designer Suresh Selvarajan and cinematographer Nirav Shah. The film went on floors earlier in August this year.

Chiranjeevi, for the first time, will be joining hands with director Meher Ramesh for the film Bholaa Shankar. The film is a Telugu remake of Vedalam and stars Keerthy Suresh as his sister. Bholaa Shankar’s story is set in Kolkata and is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials. The shooting of the film is currently underway and is expected to release in theatres in 2022.

For another upcoming film, Chiranjeevi will be collaborating with production house Mythri Movie Makers. Helmed by Sardar Gabbar Singh fame Bobby, the Megastar will be seen in a ‘mass masala’ mode. The untitled film is touted to be the full-length comedy entertainer. The makers earlier revealed that Chiranjeevi will be seen in a vintage look. Composer Devi Sri Prasad is on board for the music.

