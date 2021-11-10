Megastar Chiranjeevi to Unveil First Look of Rajeev Saluri-Starrer Production No. 1

Megastar Chiranjeevi will unveil the first look of Rajeev Saluri-starrer Production No.1. An official announcement regarding the same was made by the makers of the film.

With the support of Megastar, the poster will be launched on November 11 at 6 pm. Rajeev is the son of music composer Saluri Koteswara Rao, popularly known as Koti.

Chiranjeevi, already a major figure in the industry, has been supporting all movies irrespective of their budgets.

Meanwhile, he has also appeared at several events this year. Chiranjeevi is adamant that even if some just asks, he will be there.

Talking about Rajeev Saluri, the actor has been entertaining the audience with his unique stories since the beginning of his career. His upcoming Production No. 1 is bankrolled by Tiger Hills Productions and Swastika Films.

The film, helmed by Kittu Nalluri, features Varsha Vishwanath as the female lead. Among others, the film features Sadan, Lavanya, Raja Ravindra, Raja Sri in pivotal roles. The shooting of this film is in full swing.

The producers of the film had earlier said that Mani Sharma’s music will be a major asset for the film. Producers stated that they are bringing this film to the audience with great ambition and Rajeev Saluri’s performance in the film will be the highlight.

Rajeev Saluri and Varsha Vishwanath believe that their chemistry connects well with today’s audience.

Meanwhile, the technical crew comprises Ishwar as a cinematographer and Vishnusurya Gunta as an executive producer. There has been no official update on the release date but the sources close to the industry say that makers will soon announce the release date.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.