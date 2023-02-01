Megastar Chiranjeevi is basking in the success of his latest movie Waltair Veerayya. One of the unique selling points of the project was Chiranjeevi in a comedy avatar. Since his debut in the industry, Chiranjeevi is known for his dance moves and his rowdy Character. It is the first time when Chiranjeevi’s fans loved this transition of their mass entertainer. In the action avatar, Chiranjeevi is known for his role in the movie Gang Leader.

The film turned out bt a commercial success because of the daunting and fearless gang leader whose role was essayed by none other than the megastar. Fans still say that when it comes to his action movies, none can compete with Gang Leader. Now to the much delight of the audience, theatre owners have decided to re-release the movie on February 11. Gang Leader directed by Vijaya Bapineedu, and produced by Maganti Ravindranath Chowdary will be screened on 4K screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In supporting roles, the movie also features Sarathkumar, Murali Mohan, Anandraj, and Rao Gopal Rao. Bappi Lahiri wrote the music for the film. The movie explores the concept of antisocial behaviour taking advantage of law enforcement and the effects of mob mentality.

The movie debuted to overwhelmingly favourable reviews from critics and was a huge box office hit. It was later screened at the International Film Festival of India. The success of the project led to its remake in Tamil, Hindi (Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj), and Kannada( Kutumba) languages.

The recent movie to enter the list of classic old movies getting new releases is Gang Leader. The films Okkadu, Jalsa, Pokiri, and Kushi are among the other notable ones on the list. These movies, which were frequently remastered for the 4K format, debuted to standing ovations and widespread celebrations. Gharana Mogudu was screened in theatres last year on the birth anniversary of megastar Chiranjeevi.

