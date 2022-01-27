Megastar Chiranjeevi's Family Stays Mum on Sreeja, Kalyan Dev's Divorce Rumours

Chiranjeevi’s youngest daughter Sreeja and son-in-law Kalyan Dev have been in the news for a few days now. The rumour is that the youngest daughter of the Megastar is getting divorced.

However, Kalyan Dev has not made any official comment. The divorce speculation began after Sreeja changed her name to Sreeja Konidela from Sreeja Kalyaan and unfollowed Kalyan Dev on Instagram. Kalyaan Dev, on the other hand, is still following Sreeja and everyone from the mega family.

Chiranjeevi has made no comments regarding the matter. Apart from this, Chiranjeevi was also not seen promoting his son-in-law’s recent Telugu comedy-drama, Super Machi, which was released on 14 January. This further fuelled the rumours that everything wasn’t hunky-dory between the two families.

Sreeja and Kalyan got married at the family’s farmhouse near Devanahalli, Bengaluru, in March 2016 and have a daughter together. It is interesting to note that before Kalyaan, Sreeja was married to her college sweetheart Sirish Bharadwaj at age of 19.

However, she got legally separated in 2011 from Sirish after claiming that her in-laws were reportedly demanding dowry. Now the news that the second marriage is also headed to separation is causing quite a stir in the industry. According to sources, the mega family may try to make things a little clear in the next few days.

The recent news about Sreeja’s divorce rumours comes in the middle of various other celeb splits. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have also parted ways. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya also announced their separation a few months ago.

