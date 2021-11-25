Megastar Mammootty to Start Shooting for 5th Part of Superhit CBI on Nov 29

The shooting for the fifth part of the Malayalam film series, CBI, is all set to begin on November 29. Malayalam megastar Mammootty will return in the celebrated role of a CBI officer named Sethurama Iyer.

Mammootty has been continuing with the series since its first part. The actor has been playing a key role in the series and the fans are excited to see him in the fifth instalment. The film, written by SN Swamy, is directed by K. Madhu. The CBI Malayalam film series has already seen the release of four parts.

The second part of the film is still considered one of the rarest films in Indian cinema. The film’s story is based on the investigation the CBI team carries out across the state.

CBI officer Sethurama, in the film, has two officers working under him. They help him in every investigation the officer is given the charge of. In all four parts, Mammootty was seen investigating different cases. The character was immensely loved by the audiences, and they are once again excited to see him back in the same role.

Besides, the CBI series is also considered one of the most successful series in India. The first part of CBI was released in 1988. The second part was released in 1989, the third part in 2004 and the fourth part in 2005. Mukesh and Jagathy Sreekumar were also seen in this hit investigative series.

The fifth part also stars various other actors, including Lijo Jose Bellissery, Dileesh Bothan, Chaupin Shakeer, and Asha Sarath, say reports.

