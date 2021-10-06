Is Prabhas Charging More Than Rs 100 Crore for Adipurush?

Director SS Rajamouli has made a huge name for himself as a pan-India star with his magnum opus ‘Bahubali’. Along with Rajamouli, actor Prabhas, who played the main character, in the movie became a pan-India star. After the mammoth success of Bahubali, Rajamouli made Saaho with Prabhas, but with lesser success in comparison to Bahubali.

After Saaho, Prabhas is now shooting a movie titled ‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut. And there is a rumour that Prabhas has charged an astronomical amount of Rs 150 crores for this movie.

Prabhas will play the role of Lord Ram in this film whereas Kriti Sanon will be seen playing Sita. Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the role of the villain Ravana. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022. The film will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Shooting for the movie is currently underway.

Alongside this, Prabhas is also acting in a movie directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie, named Project K, started its shooting on Guru Purnima. The film is a huge sci-fi and fantasy thriller which stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. This movie is said to be the most expensive movie in India.

It is learnt that dates have been allotted accordingly. According to reports, Prabhas has allotted around 200 days for shooting his parts in the film. Over 90% of Project K will be shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The Music will be provided by Mickey Jay Meyer.

