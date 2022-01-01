Megastar Rajinikanth Greets Fans in Chennai and Wishes Them a Happy New Year

Rajinikanth fans never miss an opportunity to wish him on special occasions. Every year, they gather in front of his house to wish their favourite superstar, and this year was no different. Just like every year, Rajinikanth warmly greeted his fans gathered outside his Chennai residence and wished them a Happy New Year.

A video of the Thalaivar exiting his house has gone viral on social media. In the video, we can hear Rajinikanth’s fans wishing him a Happy New Year. He returned their wishes with love and thanked them. The Annaatthe star was dressed in a white kurta and dhoti. When he realized his fans were waiting for him, he came out of his house to greet them. Rajinikanth thanked his fans and wished them a Happy New Year.

The legendary actor also took to Twitter to wish his fans a Happy New Year. In Tamil, he wrote, “Wishing everyone a happy New Year."

Rajinikanth was most recently seen in director Siruthai Siva’s Annaatthe, which was released on the silver screen on Diwali, November 4. Annaatthe is a family film starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, and Jagapathi Babu.

Rajinikanth is expected to make an announcement about his next film soon. For his next film, he is in talks with Desingh Periyasamy, Karthik Subbaraj, Siruthai Siva, and AR Murugadoss.

