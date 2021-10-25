Megastar Rajinikanth Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This Was His 1st Major Hit

South superstar Rajinikanth has been honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for his “stupendous contribution to the world of Indian Cinema,”. Dadasaheb Phalke award, India’s highest film honour, was bestowed upon him by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during a ceremony for the 67 National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

In the last several decades, Rajinikanth’s films have entertained millions of fans worldwide. On August 15, 2021, he completed 45 years in the film industry. He made his acting debut with the 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal, directed by late K Balachander.

Rajinikanth won his first big award for the memorable character of Kali that he played in Mullum Malarum (1978). It was the first film directed by Mahndran and is still considered one of the cult classics of Tamil Cinema. The movie showcased a unique brother-sister relationship, different from the usual depiction in the Tamil industry back then.

The film received praise from film critics and managed to get a theatrical run of over 100 days. The film received praise, primarily for Rajinikanth’s performance and Mahendran’s writing and direction. It also won the Filmfare Award for Best Film – Tamil and the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Film. Rajinikanth won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance in Mullum Malarum.

Mullum Malarum (‘The Thorn and the Flower’ or ‘Even a Thorn Will Bloom’) later became a breakthrough film for Rajinikanth as an actor. The success of the film inspired a remake of it in several other languages, including in Malayalam titled ‘Venalil Oru Mazha and Telugu called “Seethamma Pelli”. The film was remade in Hindi as well titled “Pyari Behna".

The film was produced by Venu Chettiar and V. Mohan. Apart from Rajinikanth, Sarath Babu, Jayalaxmi and Shobha were seen in pivotal roles.

