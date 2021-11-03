Megastar Rajinikanth Returns to Theatres With Annaatthe, Here's Why You Should Watch It Only on the Big Screen

After almost a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, films finally returned to theatres. However, most of the releases received a lukewarm response at the box office and the kind of bounceback that the theatres business was expecting could not happen. But with megastar Rajinikanth gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Annaatthe on November 4 things might just change. Many shows of the films have already been pre-booked and if the initial trends are any indication, Annaatthe could be the big hit the film business has been waiting for.

Also Read: Exclusive | Annaatthe: Rajinikanth Fans To Start Celebrations At 3:30am Before First Day First Show

Its success will not only bring a 'Happy Diwali' for the producers but will also set the tone for other theatrical releases. So, if you have been looking for reasons to watch a film in theatres, we are here for some help. Here' why we think that Annaatthe should be only watched only in theatres:

Beacuse its Rajinikanth, duh?

Can you limit the stardom of Rajinikanth on a small screen? Of course not. The charisma, the flamboyance of the megastar deserves to be watched only on the big theatre screen.

One of the first few big star releases in theatres

Annaatthe is one of the very first big star films to be released in theatres after a long gap during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film could be a game-changer for the theatre business and if does well, it will encourage other filmmakers to release films on the big screen before OTT.

Big Female Starcast

While Rajinikanth's stardom shadows everyone else but the presence of the four leading ladies of the Southern film industries does give Annaatthean X factor. The film features Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. Rajinikanth will be seen opposite Nayanthara in the film

Storyline

The film features multiple antagonists and will be packed with action sequences in Rajini style. So should be an interesting watch for all the movie buffs out there.

Diwali

Watching Annaatthe will just not be a film viewing experience but a Diwali outing that you and your family deserve together especially after the long absence of theatre release. Evoke the movie buff in you and watch Anathe only in theatres.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.