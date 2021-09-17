Megastar Ram Charan Signs Huge Deal With OTT Platform for a Whopping Amount? Here's What We Know

Megastar Ram Charan is not just ruling his fans’ hearts but also the charts with back to back magnum opus films to his name. With his active presence on social media, netizens are happy that they get a glimpse of the star often off late. It is quite known that Ram Charan is a private person and takes up projects and advertisements only after due diligence.

Now, according to a source, the star has been closing a lot of deals with brands and one such latest commercial was closed for a whopping amount between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore per year. Sources say he has given a thumbs up to be the brand ambassador of Disney Hotstar.

According to a source, “A source quotes, “This is a huge deal as it’s the first time that such a large OTT platform is collaborating with a superstar for the same. The numbers are also fixed at astonishingly high figures highlighting the power of brand Ram Charan. He has surpassed all boundaries in terms of reach with this association."

With RRR, Acharya and #RC15 round the corner, Ram Charan has become the most sought after star for movies and advertisements. A lot of people are chasing after him to be the face of their brands. Fans too seem riveted to see him often both on big and small screens.

