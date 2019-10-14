Meghalaya Filmmaker Pradip Kurbah's Iewduh Wins Big At Busan International Film Festival

Filmmaker Pradip Kurbah, who hails from Meghalaya, won the prestigious Kim Ji-seok Award at the 24th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in Korea for his film Iewduh. The film, which narrates the everyday lives of people in Iewduh or Barabazar in Shillong, is the first Indian film to bag this award. The filmmaker also shared the award with Pakistani film-maker Sarmad Sultan Khoosat for his film Circus of Life.

Kurbah talked about the honour that his film received with The Telegraph, “I’m extremely delighted to have won the Kim Ji-seok Award. It’s an honour. I actually would like to thank Shankar Lall Goenka, my producer, who had completely trusted me with Iewduh. I’m very thankful to all the team members. They have been like pillars during the making of the film,” the filmmaker said from Busan in the telephonic interview.

He also talked about the crux of his film, “Iewduh is about everyday people, with everyday stories, not dignified as heroes, but people who make the lives of each other better. In every lane of Iewduh is an untold story. It’s about the struggle, the hope to give life not just to themselves, but also to those that they love, those that they care for. In Iewduh when reason ends, relationships begin,” said Kurbah.

The Cheif Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, took to Twitter to congratulate the filmmaker on his achievement.

Check it out:

Actor Adil Hussain also took to Twitter to congratulate Kurbah on his win.

Big Congratulations to Pradeep Kurba from. Meghalaya, for winning the prestigious prize Kim Ji-seokKim, Kim Ji-seok award for his Film #Market. #NorthEast is Glowing! Kurbahttps://variety.com/2019/film/asia/rom-and-haifa-street-split-busan-festival-new-currents-prize-1203367167/ — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) October 12, 2019

Iewduh will be screened in the country at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.