Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Meghalaya Filmmaker Pradip Kurbah's Iewduh Wins Big At Busan International Film Festival

Khasi film Iewduh, which is about the lives of the people in Iewduh market or Barabazar in Shillong, became the first Indian film to win the Kim Ji-seok Award at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in Korea.

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Meghalaya Filmmaker Pradip Kurbah's Iewduh Wins Big At Busan International Film Festival
Khasi film Iewduh, which is about the lives of the people in Iewduh market or Barabazar in Shillong, became the first Indian film to win the Kim Ji-seok Award at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in Korea.

Filmmaker Pradip Kurbah, who hails from Meghalaya, won the prestigious Kim Ji-seok Award at the 24th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in Korea for his film Iewduh. The film, which narrates the everyday lives of people in Iewduh or Barabazar in Shillong, is the first Indian film to bag this award. The filmmaker also shared the award with Pakistani film-maker Sarmad Sultan Khoosat for his film Circus of Life.

Kurbah talked about the honour that his film received with The Telegraph, “I’m extremely delighted to have won the Kim Ji-seok Award. It’s an honour. I actually would like to thank Shankar Lall Goenka, my producer, who had completely trusted me with Iewduh. I’m very thankful to all the team members. They have been like pillars during the making of the film,” the filmmaker said from Busan in the telephonic interview.

He also talked about the crux of his film, “Iewduh is about everyday people, with everyday stories, not dignified as heroes, but people who make the lives of each other better. In every lane of Iewduh is an untold story. It’s about the struggle, the hope to give life not just to themselves, but also to those that they love, those that they care for. In Iewduh when reason ends, relationships begin,” said Kurbah.

The Cheif Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, took to Twitter to congratulate the filmmaker on his achievement.

Check it out:

Actor Adil Hussain also took to Twitter to congratulate Kurbah on his win.

Iewduh will be screened in the country at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram