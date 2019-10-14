Meghalaya Filmmaker Pradip Kurbah's Iewduh Wins Big At Busan International Film Festival
Khasi film Iewduh, which is about the lives of the people in Iewduh market or Barabazar in Shillong, became the first Indian film to win the Kim Ji-seok Award at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in Korea.
Khasi film Iewduh, which is about the lives of the people in Iewduh market or Barabazar in Shillong, became the first Indian film to win the Kim Ji-seok Award at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in Korea.
Filmmaker Pradip Kurbah, who hails from Meghalaya, won the prestigious Kim Ji-seok Award at the 24th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in Korea for his film Iewduh. The film, which narrates the everyday lives of people in Iewduh or Barabazar in Shillong, is the first Indian film to bag this award. The filmmaker also shared the award with Pakistani film-maker Sarmad Sultan Khoosat for his film Circus of Life.
Kurbah talked about the honour that his film received with The Telegraph, “I’m extremely delighted to have won the Kim Ji-seok Award. It’s an honour. I actually would like to thank Shankar Lall Goenka, my producer, who had completely trusted me with Iewduh. I’m very thankful to all the team members. They have been like pillars during the making of the film,” the filmmaker said from Busan in the telephonic interview.
He also talked about the crux of his film, “Iewduh is about everyday people, with everyday stories, not dignified as heroes, but people who make the lives of each other better. In every lane of Iewduh is an untold story. It’s about the struggle, the hope to give life not just to themselves, but also to those that they love, those that they care for. In Iewduh when reason ends, relationships begin,” said Kurbah.
The Cheif Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, took to Twitter to congratulate the filmmaker on his achievement.
Check it out:
Big congratulations to #Meghalaya's talented Filmmaker @PradipKurbah for winning the Kim Ji-seok Award at the 24th #BusanInternationalFilmFestival (BIFF) @busanfilmfest in #Korea for his movie 'Iewduh'. pic.twitter.com/2jSJ1r68ea
— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) October 13, 2019
Actor Adil Hussain also took to Twitter to congratulate Kurbah on his win.
Big Congratulations to Pradeep
Kurba from. Meghalaya, for winning the prestigious prize Kim Ji-seokKim, Kim Ji-seok award for his Film #Market. #NorthEast is Glowing!
Kurbahttps://variety.com/2019/film/asia/rom-and-haifa-street-split-busan-festival-new-currents-prize-1203367167/
— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) October 12, 2019
Iewduh will be screened in the country at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Dyson Air Purifiers Are Smarter Than Most: Better Filters And Smarter Testing
- Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Step Out Together for Sunday Brunch with Kids, See Pics
- Bihar’s Gautam Kumar Jha Becomes Third Crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's Show Kaun Banega Crorepati
- Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Announces Sidharth Shukla to be Rashami Desai's Slave, She Refuses
- This Airline's All-Women Crew Flew 120 Young Girls to NASA to Promote Gender Equality