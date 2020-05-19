Meghan Fox and Husband Brian Austin Green to Separate After 10 Years of Marriage

Celebrity couple Meghan Fox and Brian Austin Green have decided to end their marriage of nearly ten years. In a follow up revelation on his podcast, Brain admitted that they have been separated for months, after realizing they'd grown apart, reported cnn.com.

Meghan was recently spotted by paparazzi spending time with musician Machine Gun Kelly. It had led to rumours that Meghan had grown apart from Brain.

Meghan and Brian share three children together. "It's not something you go into a marriage considering," Brain said about their separation, adding, "I will always love her and she will always love me."

Brain said that he had seen the split coming the couple's way while Meghan was away working on a film last autumn, and that they eventually agreed to "separate for a little bit."

He added, "But, I had this dream that she came back from work, and that we were distant, that things were off, that things were weird."

Meghan is yet to comment in the matter.

