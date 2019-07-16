Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Meet Beyonce at Europe Premiere of The Lion King

Beyonce, who voices Nala in the live-action version of the 1994 Disney animated classic The Lion King, was joined by royalty on the star-studded Europe premiere of the film, as the occasion was graced by Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan. However, for many fans, there was not one, but rather two royal couples at Sunday's European premiere.

A number of people took to Twitter to post about the arrival of both Hollywood stars and British royalty to the Yellow-carpet premiere.

Meghan and Harry radiating happiness at the #TheLionKing premiere in London. pic.twitter.com/MnSxB2M3nK — TV Fanatic (@Khaleesi_Hodan) July 14, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the European Premiere of #TheLionKing alongside cast and filmmakers. Check out pictures from tonight’s event now 👑 (1/3) pic.twitter.com/q4MYPlk0t5 — The Lion King (@disneylionking) July 14, 2019

Beyoncé looks stunning at London's Lion King premiere #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/02s4WOCjps — Jadesola Cole (@Jade_011) July 15, 2019

A closer look at the @JasonWu dress the #DuchessofSussex is wearing at tonight's #TheLionKing premiere in London (a £1,680 Gucci clutch, Nikos Koulis earrings and matching shoes earned her extra regal points) https://t.co/yXmygRbMtM pic.twitter.com/Rpai7cYyEU — Yahoo Style UK (@YahooStyleUK) July 14, 2019

But true blood Beyonce fans were quick to point out that even Royalty had to wait for the music sensation, with one user writing, "At #TheLionKing premiere in London. Meghan and Harry arrive. Then wait, Beyonce arrives after the Royals #holdup #beyonce #MeghanMarkle."

Another user posted, "BEYONCE ARRIVING AFTER THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX BECAUSE SHE IS THE QUEEN IS WHY I LOVE HER. #TheLionKing."

A third user was quick to point out the amount of security there was at the show, with Beyonce having more, than even the royal couple, "There’s honestly more security around Beyonce and Jay-Z than there is around the royals!"

While another user pointed out how Meghan must be 'giddy' to meet 'Queen Bey,'

"It has happened and I just cannot deallllllllllll. You know Meghan is giddy AF to be meeting Queen Bey in this way. What a wow! #TheLionKing."

The Lion King releases in India on July 19.

