Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries to Focus on the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to release their first Netflix series which will be centred on the Invictus Games, the couple announced on Tuesday.

The docu-series is a partnership between The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions and the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Prince Harry is a patron. Titled Heart of Invictus, the multiple-episode series will tell the story of an event that gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.

In the statement, the producers said the series “will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022.”

Prince Harry will appear on camera and serve as executive producer on the series.

The couple as a series of activities lined up for them. Apart from signing a deal to create content for Netflix, they are also creating content for Spotify. Furthermore, Prince Harry joined BetterUp Inc as a leader, which is an employee coaching and mental health firm. After stepping down from their duties as British Royals, the couple is now staying in California.

