Meghan Markle Holding Umbrella for Prince Harry Makes an Amazingly Romantic Picture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one the internet's favourite couples. Everytime they make a public appearance, their photos and videos are bound to go viral.On Wednesday, Kensington Palace shared an image of the couple from their Royal Australian Visit and the photo has more than 5 lakh likes on Instagram in less than 24 hours. In the picture, Meghan Markle is seen holding an umbrella for her husband as he addresses the people who came to meet the royal couple battling a heavy downpour.The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex's chemistry is quite visible and their photo will remind you of your favourite romantic film."'You are the salt of the earth – honest, hardworking and as tough as they come. And that resilience, sense of humour and commitment to the land are the qualities that make you unique. You are the backbone of this country.' — Thank you to everyone that came out in the rain in Dubbo to meet The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! #RoyalVisitAustralia #Australia #Dubbo." reads the caption.Recently the two made headlines when they announced that Meghan is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019."The Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019," their Kensington Palace residence said in a statement.Harry and Meghan, a former US actress, were wed at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.