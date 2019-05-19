Take the pledge to vote

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share a Heart-Warming Video to Mark First Wedding Anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 last year.

May 19, 2019
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share a Heart-Warming Video to Mark First Wedding Anniversary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day in Windsor, England. (Image: AP)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a heart-warming video of their wedding on their official Instagram account on Sunday to mark the first anniversary of their nuptial union.

The video shows several stills from their May 19 wedding last year at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were pronounced man and wife, with the world glued to their television screens to witness the historic royal wedding.

The visuals play in the foreground to the song This Little Light of Mine, which the accompanying caption says was “chosen by the couple for their recessional.”

On their one year of togetherness, Meghan and Harry have a message for the people around the world: “Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”

View this post on Instagram

Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on



The two notably started their joint Instagram account on April 2, which they use to share their work, causes, important announcements and to shed a light on key issues.

The couple welcomed their first child—a boy who they have named Archie—earlier on May 6. The announcement was made on the photo-video sharing app with the caption, “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”





Read full article
