2-min read

Meghan Markle Reveals Her British Friends Warned Her About Marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has been under a very harsh media spotlight ever since she became a royal. In a recent interview, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her friends had warned her about it before getting married to Prince Harry.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
File photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married on May 2018 in a beautiful ceremony watched by the world at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom. The two had begun dating in July 2016 where they were matched by their mutual friend. After their wedding, Meghan has been under heavy media scrutiny with tabloids watching every move of hers as a royal. In a recent interview, Meghan revealed that she had been warned by her British friends before marrying Prince Harry.

In the candid interview with ITV News, the Suits actress said, "But when I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy but my British friends said to me, 'I'm sure he's great but you shouldn't do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.'"

"And I very naively — I'm American. We don't have that there — [I said,] 'What are you talking about? That doesn't make any sense. I'm not in any tabloids.' I didn't get it. So it's been, yeah, it's been complicated," she added.

The Duchess also opened up about the struggles faced by her as a newlywed and new mom under the harsh media spotlight. She revealed that no one asked her how she was. "Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. Then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot," she said.

"So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. I guess, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm okay, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes," Markle added.

Recently, Meghan sued British tabloid Mail for publishing a private letter illegally. This was followed by Prince Harry attacking tabloids for their misbehaviour with Markle. "There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn't acceptable, at any level. We won't and can't believe in a world where there is no accountability for this," he wrote in a statement.

"I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," he added comparing how the media ill-treated Princess Diana, which also caused her untimely death.

Follow @News18Movies for more

