Meghan Markle Starrer Legal Drama Series Suits to be Remade in India by Shaad Ali?

Legal drama Suits has been one of the most successful American television series which has been running for over a decade and has already had nine seasons. A few years back, one of the lead actors Rick Hoffman had said he would absolutely like to watch an Indian version of the US legal drama TV series. And it seems that we are soon going to see the show being adapted in India.

News18 has learnt that the series is being adapted in India by Shaad Ali. The filmmaker, who has previously directed romantic dramas like Saathiya (2002), Bunty Aur Babli (2005) and Soorma (2018), and recently made his web debut with an MX Player show, Pawan & Pooja, will be helming the Indian adaptation. The American series starred Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams as the main leads, and was Meghan Markle’s last acting project before she married Prince Harry.

Shaad Ali is currently working on the Indian adaptation of French show Call My Agent. Soni Razdan and Rajat Kapoor are going to headline the project.

Talking about it, a source reveals, “Ali along with his team are currently working on adapting its context to a customised Indian setting. It’s believed that the Indian version will chronicle the settings of the Indian judicial system and the loopholes in it. The original version has had nine seasons with 134 episodes, so it is going to take a while."

Ali was also working on a film with Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam on a film which has now been put on the backburner, “The film dealt with phantom pregnancy (false pregnancy) and was supposed to go on floors in November last year. The pre-production work had also started but Dosanjh backed out of the project due to creative differences."

Suits is an American legal drama television series created and written by Aaron Korsh. The series which has nine seasons premiered a decade ago. The story revolves around a fictional New York City law firm and follows a talented college dropout, Mike Ross, who starts working as a law associate despite never having attended law school.

