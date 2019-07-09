Meghan Markle will Indirectly be Part of Suits Season 8, Says Co-star Patrick J Adams

Meghan Markle played one of the main characters in the popular US series Suits, up until she decided to marry Prince Harry and quit her acting career. In the upcoming finale season of Suits, actor Patrick J Adams says that the Duchess of Sussex may not be physically present, but the show will still honour her character.

Adams, who starred opposite Markle in the hit legal drama for seven seasons, said the new installment will address their on-screen characters Mike and Rachel, who are happily married and settled in Seattle.

"We're (Rachel and Mike) happy. I promise you they're happy. For Mike, this is just a trip to New York. He's in Seattle, they are building their life together, it sounds like he's doing well. It seems to me like Mike's in a great place. Whatever is happening in Seattle is really good... There's phone calls with Rachel saying, 'Goodbye, I love you,' and, you know, I think there's some obvious acknowledgment that she's still there and a part of the show," Adams told Entertainment Tonight.

Post her engagement to Prince Harry, Markle quit the show in 2017 after wrapping its seventh season. Adams too left Suits at the end of the same season, with their characters shown getting married as a hat-tip to Markle and Prince Harry in season 7 finale.

It was announced last month that Adams will reprise his role for the final season of popular series. The 10 episode-long final season is set to premiere on July 17 on USA Network and on July 19 on Netflix.

