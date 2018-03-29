GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Had Huge Impact on Suits, Says Creator

Meghan Markle's upcoming royal wedding with Prince Harry has had a huge impact on Suits, says series creator Aaron Korsh.

IANS

Updated:March 29, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Had Huge Impact on Suits, Says Creator
(Photo: Meghan Markle/ Reuters)
London Actress Meghan Markle's upcoming royal wedding with Prince Harry has had a huge impact on Suits says series creator Aaron Korsh.

"Without a doubt it's jacked up our visibility," Anypost.com quoted Korsh as saying.

"All we really get is linear TV ratings and those were not affected as much by (the romance), but in terms of awareness of the show, it's exploded. Anytime somebody in your cast that finds someone and falls in love is great a" whether they're famous or not," he added.

"Suits" will be back with season seven with all eyes on co-stars Markle and Patrick J. Adams -- both leaving the American series. The show will be back in India on Thursday on Comedy Central.

In the show, Markle, who will get married to Prince Harry on May 19, plays lawyer Rachel Zane, who is engaged to Mike Ross (Adams). The seventh season will focus on the characters' impending wedding.

"Having them both leave at the same time has allowed us to give them a happy ending. Had one (actor) left before the other, we might not have been able to do that," said Korsh.

