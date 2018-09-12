Meghan Markle's Sister Samantha Rants at the Duchess Publicly; Calls Her 'Duch***'

The royal couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, is one of the most adored couples in the world. But the Duchess of Sussex is evidently disliked by her half-sister Samantha. Recently, Samantha took to Twitter and called Meghan a "Duch***" accusing her of "fake waves and smile".She took to the social media platform to rant about Meghan and said, "I am not candy coating anything anymore! The DUCH*** should be humane to our father who has given her everything,.. and this media crap can stop! He was the one who was always there for her. Fake waves and smiles can stop. The duch*** can bow to the daddy."Image Courtesy: Samantha Markle/ TwitterOf late, the Markel family made headlines after Meghan's father Thomas Markle pulled out of her wedding to Prince Harry when it was revealed that he had staged photographs. He also said that his daughter is masking her stressed royal life with fake waves and smiles.This is not the first time that Samantha's angry outburst on Meghan is making rounds on the internet. Earlier, Meghan's family has come out saying that she has broken all contacts with the family and is not even on talking terms. Samantha said that the new Duchess did not talk to her old father even after he underwent a heart surgery.For the uninitiated, Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, conferred upon him the titles of Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel and upon his marriage, Markle became Duchess of Sussex. The Royal wedding took place on 19 May, 2018, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.