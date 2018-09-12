English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meghan Markle's Sister Samantha Rants at the Duchess Publicly; Calls Her 'Duch***'
The Duchess of Sussex is evidently disliked by her half-sister Samantha. Recently, Samantha took to Twitter and called Meghan a "Duch***" accusing her of "fake waves and smile".
File photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Loading...
The royal couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, is one of the most adored couples in the world. But the Duchess of Sussex is evidently disliked by her half-sister Samantha. Recently, Samantha took to Twitter and called Meghan a "Duch***" accusing her of "fake waves and smile".
She took to the social media platform to rant about Meghan and said, "I am not candy coating anything anymore! The DUCH*** should be humane to our father who has given her everything,.. and this media crap can stop! He was the one who was always there for her. Fake waves and smiles can stop. The duch*** can bow to the daddy."
Image Courtesy: Samantha Markle/ Twitter
Of late, the Markel family made headlines after Meghan's father Thomas Markle pulled out of her wedding to Prince Harry when it was revealed that he had staged photographs. He also said that his daughter is masking her stressed royal life with fake waves and smiles.
This is not the first time that Samantha's angry outburst on Meghan is making rounds on the internet. Earlier, Meghan's family has come out saying that she has broken all contacts with the family and is not even on talking terms. Samantha said that the new Duchess did not talk to her old father even after he underwent a heart surgery.
For the uninitiated, Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, conferred upon him the titles of Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel and upon his marriage, Markle became Duchess of Sussex. The Royal wedding took place on 19 May, 2018, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.
She took to the social media platform to rant about Meghan and said, "I am not candy coating anything anymore! The DUCH*** should be humane to our father who has given her everything,.. and this media crap can stop! He was the one who was always there for her. Fake waves and smiles can stop. The duch*** can bow to the daddy."
Image Courtesy: Samantha Markle/ Twitter
Of late, the Markel family made headlines after Meghan's father Thomas Markle pulled out of her wedding to Prince Harry when it was revealed that he had staged photographs. He also said that his daughter is masking her stressed royal life with fake waves and smiles.
This is not the first time that Samantha's angry outburst on Meghan is making rounds on the internet. Earlier, Meghan's family has come out saying that she has broken all contacts with the family and is not even on talking terms. Samantha said that the new Duchess did not talk to her old father even after he underwent a heart surgery.
For the uninitiated, Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, conferred upon him the titles of Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel and upon his marriage, Markle became Duchess of Sussex. The Royal wedding took place on 19 May, 2018, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch Series 4 with ECG Integration, Bigger Display Launched: Price, Specifications And More
- 'Last Few Days Have Been Tough': Shahid Kapoor on Daughter Misha's Health
- Do We Already Know What The Next iPhone Looks Like?
- WATCH: This Cop in Odisha Dances While Controlling the Traffic. Really.
- How Do Astronauts Survive in Extreme Temperatures in Space? We Have The Answer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...