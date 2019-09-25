Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams shares unseen photos of Duchess of Sussex

Two years after Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex, quit her role as Rachel Zane on the US legal drama - Suits to start her new life with Prince Harry as a member of the British royal family, her co-star Patrick J. Adams shared unseen photos of her. On Monday, Adams, who played Meghan's on-screen husband Mike Ross, took to his Instagram and shared 11 unseen pictures of the Duchess of Sussex from season 1 to season 7.

Adams shared the unseen pictures of Meghan Markle to celebrate the show ending after nine seasons.

"This week the last episode of Suits will air and the nearly 10 year journey we’ve all been on together will finally be over. So it seems right to post some photos the next couple of days from the early days. This photo was from the first fitting I ever had for Mike Ross,” Adams captioned a picture of himself wearing a suit.

Adams shared a slew of images of the cast but the ones of Meghan Markle stand out the most.

A picture posted by Adams showed Meghan Markle wearing her character's signature office attire -- high waist skirt and crisp shirt.

In other picture the Duchess of Sussex can be seen posing in aviators. A picture showed her lounging in her business-y wardrobe with her feet up, one of her in a plush bathrobe and heels, and another of her caught in a downpour.

Suits stars Adams, Rafferty, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman attended Meghan Markle's wedding with Prince Harry at Windsor Castle last May.

Meghan and Prince Harry were blessed with a baby boy, Archie in May this year. The Duchess of Sussex is currently on her 10-day royal tour to South Africa with Prince Harry and their four-month-old baby.

The final episode of Suits will air in the US on today, September 25.

